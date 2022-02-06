ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man killed during a welfare check is still asking for justice. They held a vigil Saturday to remember Valente Acosta-Bustillos, who was shot and killed by APD in March of 2020.

The family hadn’t heard from him in days and asked police to do a welfare check. When they arrived, Acosta-Bustillos acted normal, until they told him he had a warrant out for his arrest. APD claims he was going to use a shovel as a weapon and opened fire, killing him.

“Nothing can bring back our loved ones or replace who we have lost. But we will keep fighting to make sure police murder in this city is brought to an end,” said.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers. The case was dismissed for lack of prosecution.