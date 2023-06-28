ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, News 13 is hearing from those close to Michael Tenorio, the man who was shot and killed inside an Albuquerque movie theater over the weekend. Police said Tenorio was killed Sunday over seat assignments inside the Century Rio on Jefferson and I-25.
A representative for the family confirmed he was the brother of New Mexico state Representative Charlotte Little and released this statement Wednesday night:
Michael Tenorio was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Unfortunately, his life was ended due to senseless violence
At this time the family and his community are mourning the loss of Michael. They family is going through his community’s traditional funeral process for the next few days and has requested privacy at this time.
The Tenorio family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.L. Stephine Poston, M.A., Owner/President Poston & Associates, LLC