ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help.

It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for answers. They found out that 21-year-old Isaiah Sanchez has meningitis. He has then transferred to the downtown Presybeterian hospital location.

However, the tests are not giving them any answers. No one can tell them if the meningitis is bacterial, viral, or something else. The family says Isaiah’s health keeps getting worse.

At this point, Isaiah is completely unresponsive. While his family focuses on getting answers, his sister Cassandra Quinones decided to cover the financial aspect. “We have a GoFundMe set up for Isaiah for medical bills. Obviously, that will come out of this, but I was talking to my mom and parents about his personal bills that we were worrying about,” said Quinones.

Cassandra is using her photography business to fund the rest. She is teaming up with another local photographer to do mini-sessions. GoFundMe for Isaiah Sanchez.