ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a welfare check turned into a man being fatally shot by Albuquerque Police Department officers last year. Now the victim’s family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The death of 27-year-old Keshawn Thomas at the hands of APD officers sparked protests in Albuquerque. In August of last year, police responded to a call at a west side gas station to find Thomas in the car. He admitted to drinking but since the car was off, he couldn’t be charged with drunk driving. Officers told him he needed someone to pick him up.

After back and forth and growing tension, officers allowed Thomas to go back to his car to get a cell phone. At this point, all three officers claimed they saw Thomas grab a gun and they opened fire. Thomas later died after paramedics arrived.

“In speaking with them, the family is still reeling from these events. You know, it’s just as if it was yesterday that Keshawn was taken away from them,” said Taylor Smith, one of the attorneys representing Thomas’ family. The family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Police Department, APD Chief Harold Medina, and the three officers involved: Dustin Ketchum, Marcos Flores, and Kenneth Skeens.

“We’ve gotten no movement in terms of any type of criminal prosecution so this was the next step,” said Smith. “I think this case is important because it highlights exactly what APD should not do when interacting with the general public.

The lawsuit claims the officers made a number of mistakes including not securing weapons in the car and not rendering life-saving efforts while waiting for paramedics. The lawsuit also claims all three officers at the scene had a history of unreasonable use of force.

“Officer Skeens and Officer Flores were under investigation at the time that this happened. They should’ve never been at that gas station, they should’ve been placed on administrative leave,” said Smith. “This is just a perfect example of when you hire bad people to be police, these are the disastrous consequences.”

All three officers claim they saw Thomas grab hold of a gun but the lawsuit claims video evidence disputes that. Police say they found this loaded gun on the floorboard of the car.

KRQE reached out to APD for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson for APD said the department will respond in court. But, at the time of the shooting, Chief Medina said the officers were right in not trying to force an arrest but he admitted they could’ve better controlled their frustrations and should’ve used better communication.

“It’s that mixture of firearms and alcohol. When you have a firearm, you have to be responsible and not put yourself in these positions,” said Chief Medina at the time.

Officer Skeens has since been fired from the department for an unrelated incident. Officer Flores and Ketchum are still employed with APD.

Smith sent this statement to KRQE on behalf of the Thomas family: