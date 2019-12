ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The family of a Lobo baseball player murdered this spring is receiving his diploma during a special graduation ceremony at the University of New Mexico on Friday afternoon.

Jackson Weller, 23, was killed outside a Nob Hill night club on May 4. He was a junior at the university. Police later arrested 23-year-old Darian Bashir for his murder.

Weller, a Dallas-area native was a pitcher for the Lobos.