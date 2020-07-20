Family of Elisha Lucero launches billboard campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman shot and killed by BCSO is pushing for change with a new billboard campaign. Wednesday will mark one year since deputies shot Elisha Lucero 21 times in the South Valley. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said she charged at his deputies with a knife. The family disputes that and there’s no video because BCSO doesn’t use body cameras.

The 28-year-old’s family sued saying Lucero suffered from a mental illness and the department’s response was excessive. The county paid the family, settling the lawsuit, for $4 million. Now the family has launched a billboard campaign to raise awareness for what they call an urgent need for police reform in Bernalillo County and throughout New Mexico. They’re asking lawmakers to pass a use-of-force law. News 13 reached out to BCSO for a response but did not hear back.

