News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Family of a man beaten to death searching for suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Loved ones are searching for answers after a friendly face at a local grocery store was killed. The family of 28-year-old Patrick Goff is heartbroken after their son was attacked and left to die.

“Thank you for the gift of time and I was so glad he was getting his act together in so many ways and becoming the man he really needed to become,” said Carolyn Goff, Patrick’s mother. 

The family said Goff was walking his ex-girlfriend home a week ago near Central and Western Skies. That’s when three people, described as teenagers or in their early 20s approached Goff and started attacking him.

April O’Grady-Leat said she witnessed the end of the attack and called 911. She said Goff worked at their neighborhood grocery store for seven years. “He was always the nicest man that I’ve ever met or whatever at Smith’s, he was always helpful not only to us but to other families,” said O’Grady-Leat.  

Goff’s family and the Smith’s he works at plans on holding a candlelight vigil to remember him on July 15. It will be at Singing Arrow Park at 7 p.m. APD said Goff’s death is still under investigation.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss