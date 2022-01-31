ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a month later, the man accused of hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River of Lights is now behind bars. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Sergio Almanza at the Mexican border on Monday. Pronoy’s parents say while the news of an arrest is a relief, it’s just one step in a long road to justice for their son.

“My boy was very, very loved. He had touched many, many lives,” said Deepshikha Chowdhury, Pronoy’s mom. “I believe there’s a sense of relief. Every day we wake up and we wonder what’s going to happen and if he’s ever going to be identified, caught, arrested.”

Earlier today, U.S. Marshals arrested Almanza, the man accused of hitting and killing the young boy in a crosswalk at Central and Tingley last month. Police say Almanza had been drinking at a bar when he drove his off-road vehicle down Central, and at 50 miles per hour, hit Pronoy and injured his father as the family was walking to their car after the River of Lights.

“We have read about many, many victims in Albuquerque, victims of hit and run where the suspect was not even identified. I think maybe we have been lucky to some extent that he was identified so quickly, there were warrants issued and he was caught in such a short timeline,” said Aditya Bhattacharya, Pronoy’s dad. “I was very happy to hear the news. We’re just looking ahead to the rest of the process which I know will probably take years and years.”

Days later, police found the off-road vehicle in the backyard of a house on 65th and Avalon, and when they went to Almanza’s house in Los Chavez, he was nowhere to be found. More than a month later, APD confirms Almanza was arrested Monday at the Columbus Port-of-Entry along the Mexico border south of Deming. Police say a lot of tips suggested Almanza was in Mexico and they believe he was entering back into the U.S. to turn himself in.

“After the crash, it was believed that Mr. Almanza fled the country. We don’t have the resources, we have strong partnerships and I want to thank the United States Marshal Service for taking this case,” said Chief Harold Medina of the Albuquerque Police Department. “We had been in anticipation that he was going to surrender for the past few days. It came through today.”

While Pronoy’s parents are thankful for an arrest, that say it doesn’t stop the pain of losing their son. The crash, which happened shortly before Christmas, has forever cast a dark shadow on the holidays for the entire family.

“Our lives are never going to be the same again. We’re not going to have a Merry Christmas again. My two other boys will have to grow up with parents that always have sadness that they carry with them where we can’t enjoy the holidays like we always hoped to as a family,” said Chowdhury.

As for Almanza, they hope anyone who helped him — from allegedly tampering with the off-road vehicle to helping him escape — are also held accountable. They want judges and the DA’s office to use the case as an example and send a message to the community of the consequences for offenders.

“We know for certain that there were lots of people helping him so there were people, whether his family or friends, in the community he used to hang out in, supported him in a lot of ways,” said Bhattacharya. “I do hope that those people will be investigated as well and they would get their fair share for helping this person run and for supporting him.”

Almanza was booked into the Luna County Detention Center. He’ll then be transferred to MDC in Albuquerque to face charges. It’s unclear when he’ll make his first court appearance. Almanza faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.