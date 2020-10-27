Family looking forward to showcasing Frankenstein collection for Halloween

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Plenty of people go all out with their Halloween costumes and decorations, but few reach the level of this Rio Rancho family. “It started many, many years ago when I was a child, my father raised me on universal creatures, Frankenstein, mummy, werewolf, Invisible Man, and we watched it constantly and I loved it,” said collector Vernell Kline.

Kline has collected Frankenstein and Dracula figures for more than 30 years and says she developed the love for those characters with her father. She began to build her collection and every year loves to showcase it for kids and the community.

“I just like to bring joy and happiness to the kids and you know, other people people and it makes me feel happy,” said Kline. She says Halloween isn’t the only holiday she has a collection of and to look our for the nutcracker on her lawn come Christmas time.

Latest News: