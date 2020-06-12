Family holds protest calling on deputies to wear body cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday the family of a woman shot to death by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office joined others in a peaceful protest. Their message, wear body cameras.

“That my sister was not a threat that night. My sister needed help and that’s why we’re really honestly fighting for lapel cameras,” said Elisha Lucero’s sister Elaine Maestas.

Deputies shot Elisha Lucero 21 times in the South Valley last year after the sheriff said she charged at deputies with a knife. About a dozen people showed up for the protest Friday outside the sheriff’s office holding signs and chanting.

The county had to pay the family of the 28-year-old $4 million to settle a lawsuit over the shooting. The sheriff has long resisted body cameras for his deputies but this week County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said she is looking into legal ways to force the department to use them.

