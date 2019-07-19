Family, friends honor woman killed by suspected drunk driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember a young woman killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver.

Alyssa Barboa’s life was cut short one year ago today. Albuquerque police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into her car near Pennsylvania and Comanche, then fled the scene.

Monday night, teammates and family gathered at Valley High School, where Barboa dominated on the softball field, to remember the person they loved so deeply.

“It’s more than just an individual that each of us lost. Our whole community is really impacted by the loss of Alyssa,” former teammate Amanda Montoya said.

Barboa’s former teammates also retired her softball number, No. 13.