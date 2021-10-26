Family-friendly Halloween festivities continue in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s officially Halloween season and in Bernalillo County, there are a variety of family events that you can enjoy. Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department Events Coordinator Chamar Garrison highlights the activities happening in the county for the final week of October.
- Halloween Carnival at Los Vecinos Community Center: Friday, October 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fall Festival and Haunted House at Vista Grande Community Center and Vista Grande Church: Friday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Fright Night Carnival at Westside Community Center: Friday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pumpkin Swim at Rio Grande Indoor Pool: Friday, October 29 at 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Paradise Hills Community Center: Saturday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All events are free to attend however, games and food will require cash as vendors will be onsite. Inside county facilities, masks are required. For more information on upcoming Bernalillo County events, visit bernco.gov.