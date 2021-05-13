Family files lawsuit against UNM after fatal fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the University of New Mexico after a man tripped and fell outside a Lobo football game. According to the lawsuit, John Haaland was outside the University Stadium in October 2019 to watch the Lobos play when he tripped and fell on a buildup of asphalt in the parking lot.

Haaland later died. In the lawsuit, his family claims UNM knew about the asphalt and knew it was a safety hazard.

Haaland played basketball for Bob King and ran cross country at UNM in 1963. He was a longtime coach for track and field and taught PE at Albuquerque elementary schools for 46 years. KRQE News 13 reached out to UNM about the lawsuit but they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

