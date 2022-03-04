ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Family Enrichment night on March 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will create fun enrichment projects for the animals at the park.

Each project will have information about which animals benefit from that project and what the goals of the project are. Education staff and volunteers will be present to explain the projects and answer questions.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit the BioPark website.