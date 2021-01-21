Family displaced following fire in southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is displaced following a fire at a home in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that around 3:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single-story residential structure fire on San Patricio Ave. SW.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported smoke coming from the front door of the residence. AFR crews were able to contain the blaze to one room and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Fire officials say there is extensive smoke and fire damage to the home and the family will have to be displaced and will be staying with friends. One member of the family was treated for minor injuries.

No injuries to firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.