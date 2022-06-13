ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a structure fire in southwest Albuquerque Monday morning. Crews arrived to a home on fire in the area of Deluvina and Atrisco around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officials say recent construction on the home and the addition of a rain roof delayed firefighting efforts. Crews were eventually able to get the fire extinguished. AFR says the family was displaced from the home and one person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Officials say no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.