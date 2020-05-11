Family & Community Services Dept. offers support during COVID-19, prepares for summer programming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the community tries to work through the COVID-19 outbreak, it is critical to help out one another during this unprecedented time. The City of Albuquerque’s Family & Community Services Department Director Carol Pierce discusses how the department is offering support during this time.

Pierce explains that the department is currently screening and testing individuals and that they have been working closely with providers who serve those without homes including First Nations, Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless, and Heading Home. “So we’ve been conducting screenings, really looking for those symptoms, testing people, and you know, it really speaks to how well our community is doing we have not had a surge of positive cases among people without homes. That is not the case if you look at communities across our nation so I think it really speaks to the great outreach happening with our partners to people without homes,” said Pierce.

To maintain social distancing, Pierce explains that people were spread out at the Westside Emergency Housing Center which required some individuals be moved to other locations. So far, these procedures have worked.

Teachers and teacher’s assistants at the city’s 25 childhood development centers have been working through the COVID-19 outbreak. While they have not been working directly with children at the centers, they have been participating in Zoom meetings with families and have been offering activities to do while at home.

One center is actively seeing children under the age of five whose parents are essential workers. Pierce encourages families to visit NewMexicoKids.org to view a list of outside providers that are currently offering early childhood care and services during the pandemic.

The city’s community center lottery registration begins on May 18 however, it will be different than previous summer programming due to COVID-19. Programs will have smaller groups to practice social distancing and there will not be any field trips.

For more information on summer family programming, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.