Family and friends search for missing veteran

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. (KRQE)-The family of a missing former marine is now leading a new search effort in hopes of finding answers.

Sandra Miller is visiting from Waco, Texas. Searching for her missing son was the last thing she thought she would be doing here in New Mexico.

“I haven’t been able to get a hold of him since,” she says.

Former marine, Matthew Gurule, was last seen a week ago leaving Isleta Casino. A few hours later, his car was found burned in the desert near Rio Communities.

“They told me that the car was torched. I couldn’t believe it. Of course, the first thought was, was he in it?” says Miller.

Luckily, Gurule wasn’t in the vehicle. However now, that leaves a lot of unanswered questions for Miller.

“If someone has him, I wish they would just let him go. I feel like he would only be out doing this if he was held behind his will,” she says.

Today, Miller is joined by a number of volunteers to help look for her 32-year old son. The group organized teams to search several areas near Rio Communities in hopes of finding any clues.

“One of the sites is where the car was found. We’re not sure if we’re going to find anything there. The other place is where his phone last pinged at,” says Shonda Murillo.

Also included in the search today, his service dog who was always by Matthew’s side. The family says his disappearance comes just as his wife was starting to drastically improve. He had just gotten a new job.

“We want to find him hopefully alive and well. We just need to find him so we can have some closure,” says Miller.

Miller says she does not plan on going back to her home in Texas until she finds her son. The group did not have any luck today.

Gurule is 5’8, weighs 190 pounds, and has tattoos on both of his arms. Anyone with information is urged to call Belen Police.