Family and Community Services Dept. teams up with Explora for Teen Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Leap into Teen Night at Explora with friends, food, and fun. The City of Albuquerque’s Youth Connect and Explora have partnered to provide teens ages 12 to 19 with an evening planned just for them.

Family and Community Services Department Community Recreation Supervisor Sara Scheid visits the set to discuss the event.

“We know that it can be tough for teens to find really fun activities during the winter months, especially that are indoors and affordable so this is a great partnership that we get to do together to provide a free night of fun, food, all sorts of good activities, ” said Sara.

Along with free entry into Explora, teens can also participate in games, origami, a ping pong ball explosion, and door prizes. Take part in the fun on Friday, February 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Avoid the line by pre-registering for the event at the City of Albuquerque’s website. Additional information on Teen Night can be found at Explora’s website.