ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families and community members gathered in Albuquerque Sunday to watch the World Cup final. Some walked away with a very special gift.

Comcast and its partners teamed up for the watch party in Downtown Albuquerque Sunday morning.

People cheered for their favorite team. There was also food and games for the kids. After the game wrapped up, 200 families were surprised with free laptops.

“Help them connect to the internet. They can get education, apply for jobs, and really advance their family and career, so great stuff,” said Comcast Area Vice President Chris Dunkeson.

Comcast also installed one-gig wifi for Encuentro, an organization that supports the Hispanic community in New Mexico.