ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate Father’s Day a local restaurant hosted a free car show. It all happened at the Cocina Azul on Paseo and I-25.

People were able to check out some classic cars, and decked-out bikes. As for one visitor who stopped by, he said the car community is something worth being a part of.

“It’s just good, wholesome. It takes a community to raise a child, and I think that the car community is one of the healthy communities to be a part of. You see a lot of positivity here; everyone is smiling, and everyone is here to have a good time,” said attendee Jeremy Balmer.

There were also live band performances from several local artists.