Families survive dangerous levels of carbon monoxide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico families are thanking those who helped save them from the ‘silent killer.’

Last month, carbon monoxide seeped into the Santa Fe home of Pamala Dean and Karen Fielding. A few weeks later the same thing happened to Jim and Nancy Schmitt here in Albuquerque.

On Thursday, both families thanked the ADT Security System employees who alerted 911 after their alarms went off.

Both families also thanked Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Santa Fe Fire Department for their response with two $5,000 donations.

