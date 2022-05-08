ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark was celebrating all moms on Mother’s Day Sunday with plenty to keep everyone entertained. There were music acts all around the BioPark – 18 in all.

There was also a flower truck, filled with bouquets for the perfect gift for mom. Guests at the nature theater were also treated to a bloody Mary bar, complete with a souvenir cup.

Park officials say the event was nearly sold out every hour, with people wanting to spend a day with their mom. “Oh, I want to give my mom the world,” said Mariah Garcia, who brought her mom to BioPark. “My mom deserves it so I’m going to do my best to do that for her.”

There were also activities for the kids, including a rock wall and face painting. There were also discovery stations that educated guests on how different animals raise their kids.