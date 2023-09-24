ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was a day of remembrance for families who have lost loved ones to homicide.

Hundreds of community members came together to support victims of violence at Roosevelt Park.

Families were encouraged to bring a photo of their loved ones to display at the memorial.

New Mexico Crusaders for Justice Co-Founder Sanchez said that Monday is the national day of remembrance for homicide victims. They will be holding a candlelight service at new beginnings church from 6 to 8 p.m.