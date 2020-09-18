Families recreating movie-going experience at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been months since anyone has been able to step foot inside a movie theater. To keep from going stir crazy, some people are recreating the movie-going experience right in the comfort of their own homes.

An Albuquerque mom, Brandi Konold, says she and her family were missing the movies so much they created the next best thing on their balcony. “We started it because we were just going kind of a little stir crazy and we wanted to be able to watch movies and be out of the house that we seemed to be stuck in all the time,” Konold says.

Konold says they used a projector, a 100-inch screen, a tripod, and a Bluetooth speaker to create the cozy at-home theater. “Everybody loves it, my husband loves it, it’s just really nice to be able to get out of the house but still be able to feel like you’re doing something fun,” Konold says. Konold says she spent about $130 on her home theater setup.

While Konold says she got her set up on Amazon, the staff at local audio and video store Listen Up said they’ve seen an increase in business. With most customers looking to upgrade their TVs, soundbars and home surround sound.

“We definitely saw an uptick in business. I think some pent up demand. I think that for a lot of people what they have at home they think is just fine when they only use it for 30 minutes or an hour a day. But when you’re stuck at home for 12 hours a day all of a sudden you maybe start to notice things you didn’t like so much and you want to get something that’s just a little bit nicer,” says the store manager Sean Pierce.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor’s office to see when movie theaters might be reopened. They say they have no hard date just yet and additional reopenings are entirely dependent on the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 throughout New Mexico.

