ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday finally put the “spring” in spring break and families in the metro waste no time getting out to enjoy the beautiful weather. “When we pulled up in the neighborhood, people were even parking in the neighborhood to walk over here and I just couldn’t believe how busy it was, but excited,” says Danielle, who brought her kids to the zoo. “I’m relieved we can actually be out here again with our families and seeing all these families here and enjoying.”

News 13 saw big crowds headed into the zoo this afternoon, as many people also feel more comfortable venturing into public spaces coming out of the pandemic. the BioPark also held its annual Spring Break Camp this week, where kid learn about the animals and ecosystems they live in.