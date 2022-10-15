ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A seasonal event is taking place at Albuquerque’s BioPark Zoo. Families will get the chance to interact with animals through “enrichment.”

“Halloween Enrichment Making Night” is happening on October 21. Enrichment is described as the process of encouraging the animals’ natural behavior to improve their well-being by giving them new toys or food.

Families that attend the event will learn how to make Halloween-themed enrichment toys, like jack-o-lantern bags that skunks can play in.

“It’s important for our community to get to see things like enrichment-making firsthand and to get to participate in it. This is one of the few ways our visitors can have hands-on effect on our animals’ wellbeing,” explained Zoo Education Coordinator Jessica Washburn.

Halloween Enrichment Making Night starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. The Cost is $15 per adult and $10 for children and seniors.