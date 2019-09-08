Families honor donors in ‘Celebration of Heroes’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico families are honoring their loved ones who gave tissue and kidney donations in what they’re calling a Celebration of Heroes.

On Saturday, donor families at Veterans Memorial Park remembered their family members who have given organ, eye, tissue, or a living kidney. Families were able to make quilt patches in remembrance of their loved ones.

One donor recipient who received a new heart after being diagnosed with heart disease says it’s a priceless gift that saved her life.

“I try to pay back by being an advocate for organ donation and encouraging people to register,” said Cathy Walters of Albuquerque.

Officials say there are currently 770 New Mexicans waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.