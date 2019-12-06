Families gather for MADD’s annual candlelight vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Victims and survivors of drunk driving gathered Thursday night to remember and celebrate the lives of those lost.

“I hope tonight has let you know that you are not alone. I hope tonight you recalled a memory that brought a smile before the fear. I hope tonight you were able to experience a brief moment of peace,” said MADD advisory board member Dolly Salazar.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual candlelight vigil in Albuquerque. MADD is a free nationwide program that supports anyone affected by drunk driving and strives to bring about change.

