Families gather at Civic Plaza to remember murdered loved ones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The families of murder victims gathered at Civic Plaza Thursday night to remember their lost loved ones, and call on local leaders to step up in the fight against crime. It was part of the National Day of Remembrance held across the country to show support for grieving families.

Organizers say it’s important to remind them they are not alone, and their family members have not been forgotten. Among those at the gathering were the parents of Isaiah Villanueva who was gunned down during an argument at a house party in 2019. He was just 19-years-old.

“Sad to see that he’ll never accomplish any of his dreams and goals,” said Villanueva’s parents. “So he was in the army for two and a half years before he got murdered. After that, he wanted to go into the police academy and become a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officer. Let’s come together and make some kind of change because we don’t want to add any more names to that list.”

Families of more than 350 murder victims attended Thursday night’s event.