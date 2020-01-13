Families experience Bosque during new nature club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About a dozen families took a walk along the Bosque for the city’s new Family Nature Club.

On the third Sunday of every month, Parks and Rec will host the free club, giving parents and their kids a chance to get outside, do activities, and meet people. “This is kind of the first generation of kids that spend the majority of their time inside looking at a screen. This is just a way to get families out and about and enjoying it with their family,” said Reid Schmidtbauer of the Open Space Visitor Center.

Sunday morning’s event started with a nature walk in the Bosque. Kids also created bird feeders. If you’re interested in participating in next month’s Nature Club, you can find visit their website here.