Families enjoy annual Lavender in the Village Festival in Los Ranchos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Thousands in Albuquerque enjoyed all things lavender this weekend.

The 13th Lavender in the Village Festival took place at the Agri-Nature Center of Los Ranchos. There were 110 vendors offering crafts and lavender products and even a kids farm camp.

For the adults, there are open-air yoga classes, workshops on cooking and healing with lavender, and New Mexican food and drinks.

“It started as a small tea party in our lavender field and has grown to this amazing experience that supports growers and farmers all over the state,” said Aimee Conlee with Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm.

The money raised at the festival will help pay for local agricultural and educational programs.

