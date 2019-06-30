Families enjoy Albuquerque Summer Carnival at Cottonwood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There may have been no better way to enjoy the hot summer weather than spending a night at the carnival.

Frazier Shows set up a carnival just outside Cottonwood Mall this weekend. Hundreds of New Mexicans enjoyed rides, games, food, and more which was a perfect way to bring the whole family together.

“We’ve been riding the rids. It’s been really fun. We even played a few of the games. My brother won two goldfish,” said Santiago Aragon who attended the carnival.

If you missed the attractions, the carnival will be back Sunday, June 30 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, click here.