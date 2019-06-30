Families enjoy Albuquerque Summer Carnival at Cottonwood

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There may have been no better way to enjoy the hot summer weather than spending a night at the carnival.

Frazier Shows set up a carnival just outside Cottonwood Mall this weekend. Hundreds of New Mexicans enjoyed rides, games, food, and more which was a perfect way to bring the whole family together.

“We’ve been riding the rids. It’s been really fun. We even played a few of the games. My brother won two goldfish,” said Santiago Aragon who attended the carnival.

If you missed the attractions, the carnival will be back Sunday, June 30 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss