Families claim a lot of people are to blame for deadly Greyhound bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a deadly head-on crash that killed nine people on a Greyhound bus on I-40 last August. Now, lawsuits from the victims’ families are winding their way through the courts and say there’s no shortage of blame to go around for the tragedy.

Last August, a semi belonging to Jag Transportation was headed from California to Tennessee on I-40 when a front tire blew out. State Police say the truck crossed over the median between Gallup and Grants, through the cable barrier, and hit a Greyhound bus head on.

Nine people, including the bus driver, were killed. The driver of the big rig told CBS he tried to prevent the crash.

“Brakes. I tried to, you know, I tried to bring it back. But it just wasn’t happening,” said Elisara Taito in August 2018.

In the last five months, at least two lawsuits have been filed against the drivers of the truck and bus, their companies, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

One lawsuit claims the DOT should’ve known that head-on collisions where drivers cross the median on I-40 are common, and that there should be a better barrier.

Even though the Greyhound bus driver died in the crash, it also says he should’ve been better trained to avoid the semi when it started veering towards him.

Another suit claims Jag Transportation should’ve done a better job at training their truck driver to make sure the tire was in better condition.

A DOT spokesperson tells KRQE News 13 cable barriers are effective with many types of crashes and they’re not as expensive as concrete barriers. They did not want to comment on the specifics of this crash or the role the cable barrier may have played in it.

The DOT does say it often performs studies on the interstates to determine which stretches are seeing the most crossover crashes.