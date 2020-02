ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for whoever vandalized the memorial honoring a fallen APD officer killed in the line of duty.

Police say someone tore off the plaque on Officer Daniel Webster memorial outside of Walgreens on Eubank and Central.

Webster was killed at that spot during a traffic stop in 2015, his killer was found guilty last year.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you’re asked to call APD at 505-242-COPS.