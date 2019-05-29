Fallen Navy radioman finally laid to rest 77 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - After 77 years, there's closure for an Albuquerque woman whose uncle was killed at Pearl Harbor.

Last year, KRQE News 13 introduced viewers to Racheli Bauer and her husband Don. Bauer's uncle, 19-year-old radioman Dante Sylvester Tini, was killed on board the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

Over the weekend, he was finally laid to rest in his hometown in Minnesota. More than 300 people attended the funeral service.

"It's just a really wonderful outpouring from the public and family that they're here to celebrate with us, and a true testament of who Dante Tini was," Rebecca Waldorf, Tini's great-great niece, said.

After the mass, a procession escorted Tini's casket to Calvary Cemetery, where he was laid to rest next to his parents with full military honors.