ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to check your pantry for non-perishable food items because the Annual Letter Carrier’s Food Drive is Saturday, November 19. The Roadrunner Food Bank is asking everyone to join in and leave bags of food at their mailbox before November 19.

Sometime this week, your letter carrier will place a blue bag with information about how to participate in your mailbox. You can also drop off donations at 11 post offices.

“This event has returned at a perfect time,” said Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank in a news release. “Food inventory available to us is much lower right now and donations made from the community through this community-wide event will help us through the winter months. We truly need food donations right now and we encourage our community to consider helping.”

Types of non-perishable food items requested include canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice, boxed meals, canned meat items, cereal, etc. Click here for a complete list.