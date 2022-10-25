ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Museum is getting ready to offer its “Science is Everywhere” fall camps. These camps are aimed at getting kids interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History was established in 1969 as an intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age. The National Museum will offer single-day themed camps for the fall break, Election Day, Veterans Day, winter break, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and Presidents Day.

Camps start as early as Nov.8. If you would like more information, visit their website nuclearmuseum.org.