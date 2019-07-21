Fair offers citizenship services, information on labor and immigrant rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The City of Albuquerque and local immigration groups are helping people apply for citizenship.

The Citizenship, Civic Engagement and Community resource fair took place Saturday, bringing dozens of people together at the Los Duranes Community Center. Organizers helped attendees apply for citizenship while teaching them how to engage in the community.

“We’re going to include more members of the immigrant community in our democracy process that way we’re able to raise the voice of the immigrant community when it comes to elections and advocacy when talking to our lawmakers,” said Luis Leyva with the New Mexico Dream Team.

The event is part of the ‘America is Home‘ initiative.