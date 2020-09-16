Fair Cares Wellness Drive provides groceries to families facing a challenging season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many in the community are struggling when it comes to food insecurity and unemployment. Calvary Church along with several other partners are launching their Fair Cares Wellness Drive in an effort to provide a week’s worth of groceries to 1,500 families in the state.

Calvary Church Community Liaison Matt Moffett discusses how the drive will work and why it is much needed at this time. Several churches and local organizations are collaborating to help provide the community with relief and resources during this event.

The Fair Cares Wellness Drive will take place on Saturday, September 19 at Expo New Mexico from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who attend will be able to receive free groceries, a flu shot, and will have the opportunity to donate blood.

There will be a limit of one box of food per car while supplies last. While health insurance cards are not required, if you do have one you are asked to bring it to receive a flu shot.

Appointments are recommended to donate blood but are not required. Visitors who attend the Fair Cares event are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Gate 3 and exit through Gate 6.

For more information on the Fair Cares Wellness Drive, visit Calvary Church’s website.