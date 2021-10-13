‘Facing the Rising Sun: Homesteading from a Black Perspective’ exhibit unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the city unveiled a new, high-tech exhibit that tells the history of African American homesteading in New Mexico. Electric Playhouse was contracted to develop the exhibit, called ‘Facing the Rising Sun.’

It uses digital graphics and interviews with families who migrated to New Mexico in the 1800s. “Most African Americans were coming west resisting the oppression of Jim Crow, and resisting the terror of the Ku Klux Klan and the red shirts,” said Rita Powerdress, with the African American Museum and Cultural Center.

The exhibit was created in partnership with the museum.

