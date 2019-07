MINNEAPOLIS (KRQE) - Nearly 200 New Mexico fans are flying up to Minnesota on Wednesday for the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match-up between New Mexico United and Minnesota. KRQE Sports Reporter Jared Chester introduces New Mexico United's fan club, The Curse.

"When the team was announced a little over a year ago, some of us went to go sign up for season tickets, and there was a little checkbox you could check if you were interested in being a part of a supporters group, and six people total checked that box," President of The Curse, David Carl, said. "So, that puts us all in an email chain and it said, 'Hey, you all checked the box. Do what you want to do. I am leaving you alone.' So the six of us met up at a local brewery, we said we're going to put a supporters group together, and that's how it was born."