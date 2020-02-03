Facebook Page warns drivers of locations of Rio Rancho speed vans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Love them or hate them, everyone seems to have an opinion about Rio Rancho’s Speed Enforcement Vans. One resident has taken matters into his own hands to warn drivers where they are.

The Facebook page called, “Where’s the Damn Van?” is the creation of Jose Martinez who isn’t a fan of the speed vans himself. He says if the city is going to scatter them around, then drivers need to know where they are.

Martinez came up with the idea about two years ago and it was initially just for his family and close friends. Now, his page has garnered almost 500 followers, and posts warning of at least five new locations every day.

Martinez says intersections and street names are posted onto the group page to alert other drivers. “I don’t condone speeding but I do think we need to know where the locations of these vans are,” he says.

Over the past few years, the speed vans have been vandalized and a few of them burned down. While most people can’t stand to see these vans as they’re driving, some people say they believe they’re helpful in making the streets safer.

Rio Rancho Police refused an on-camera interview with us, but they say they were not aware of this page. They say they will still do their job in ticketing and citing people who are not following the law.