Facebook offers small business grant program in Valencia County amid COVID-19

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook, in partnership with the Albuquerque Community Foundation, is offering a new grant program to local businesses in Valencia County. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with the community development director of the Village of Los Lunas, Erin Callahan to find out more about the grant including who it will help during the current COVID-19 health crisis.

The grant offers funding to businesses in Valencia County that are experiencing hardship during the health crisis and is intended to be used for costs between March 1 and December 31, 2020. The fund can be used for payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities and other operational costs.

Businesses with one to nine employees will receive $2,500 and businesses with 10 to 35 employees will receive $5,000. Businesses with 36 or more employees are ineligible for the grant.

To receive the grant, businesses must have a physical presence in Valencia County, must demonstrate loss of income resulting from COVID-19 and a need for working capital. National and regional chains where owners are not residents of the county are ineligible however, local franchisees who reside in Valencia County are.

Applicants will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours. To apply, visit the Albuquerque Community Foundation’s website.