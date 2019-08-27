Facebook group ‘Tacos of New Mexico’ celebrating local culture, small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A quickly-growing Facebook group is bringing people in New Mexico together through their love of tacos. The group is all about taco culture, sharing everything from the latest new restaurants to different recipes.

The group is called “Tacos of New Mexico” and has around 2,100 members who share everything from local taco joints where you can get the real-deal to events and more. The group says it’s a way to celebrate the local food scene and get the community talking.

“The enthusiasm that people show about tacos, which is obviously a staple diet here in New Mexico, has been great to see,” said Angelo Orona, the group’s founder. “I’ve noticed that people are really into the local food scene here and it’s brought a lot of people together to talk about recipes, to talk about their favorite taco spots and also just talk back and forth and build a community together.”

Orona says he started it as a way to share the joy he feels when enjoying a good meal. He says he does encourage people to share other things too, including stories about their families, hobbies or anything else that would interest people, and that everyone is welcome.

“One thing that everyone should know about our group is it’s an inclusive group. Everyone is welcome. They are always welcomed with open arms,” said Orona. “So, I encourage anyone that is interested in the local food scene and specifically tacos, and if they’re a member of Facebook, to join up.”

Orona says the group is meant to be a positive place online. Additionally, he says it’s also helping to drive the local economy, giving support to small businesses.

“Our group tends to like local and it tends to like small businesses that are driven by passion and entrepreneurs that really just have an enthusiasm about New Mexican food and tacos. I think the vast majority of folks who are posting in the group really are attracted toward those taco shops that support their neighbors, the people that are in their community,” said Orona. “One thing we’ve seen in the group is everyone is really excited when a new taco shop opens. We have a contingent of folks that are always really enthusiastic about going to these new spots, trying them, and reporting back to the group. It does serve a function for those businesses, and it also helps to inform our taco community about what they should try when they go to the spot.”

Today is Taco Tuesday, a popular trend in cities across the U.S. and a big day on the “Tacos of New Mexico” page. You can head to the group’s page on Facebook to find out about the local restaurants offering discounts today to bring in businesses.