ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The IRS will be opening the taxpayer assistance center in Albuquerque on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6200 Jefferson St. NE. People will get the chance to get face-to-face tax help for issues they may have with no appointment.

The IRS says all people should bring the following with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Anyone needing assistance who can’t make it to the Saturday special hours, can schedule an appointment at the taxpayer assistance center during regular business hours. People can also get help online at www.irs.gov.