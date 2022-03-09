ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need some face-to-face tax help, it will be available Saturday, March 12, in Albuquerque. The IRS Assistance Center on Jefferson Blvd. NE will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment will be needed.

Taxpayers can get help solving tax problems or answering tax questions. You will be required to wear a face mask. People should bring their current government-issued photo ID, Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents, any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents, bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds.

A number of services will be available, including:

No tax preparation will be available at the event.