ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need some face-to-face tax help, it will be available Saturday, March 12, in Albuquerque. The IRS Assistance Center on Jefferson Blvd. NE will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment will be needed.
Taxpayers can get help solving tax problems or answering tax questions. You will be required to wear a face mask. People should bring their current government-issued photo ID, Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents, any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents, bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds.
A number of services will be available, including:
- Child Tax Credit information and help
- Online Account Assistance
- Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal
- IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance
- Payments
- Refunds
- Tax Law Questions
- Transcripts and Forms
No tax preparation will be available at the event.