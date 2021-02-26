FACE the Hunger campaign strives to feed New Mexico’s hungry children, families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hunger has been an ongoing struggle in New Mexico and the pandemic has worsened the situation. According to the Storehouse New Mexico, currently, one in three children in the state is going hungry.

In response, Sandia Area Federal Credit Union is teaming up with Storehouse New Mexico for the FACE the Hunger Challenge. Jill Beets, marketing representative with Storehouse, and Jonika Horton, vice president of marketing at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union discuss the challenge and how you can take part.

The Feeding Area Children Everyday or FACE the Hunger Challenge strives to raise funds and awareness about the ongoing need to fight hunger in the community. The public is invited to get involved by giving donations to feed local children and families.

Donations will be matched by Sandia Area Federal Credit Union which will double the impact of the gifts. This means a $100 donation would then become a $200 gift to the Storehouse. A $25 donation will feed a child for a month while a $100 donation would be able to feed a family of four.

Donors who set up recurring gifts to help feed local families will be given a reusable grocery tote. You can also help support the effort by dropping off nonperishable foods such as peanut butter or canned stews and soups to any of the Sandia Area Credit Union branches in the Albuquerque area. The campaign runs from February 14 to March 31, 2021.

Last year, Sandia Area members and employees were able to donate enough to provide over 93,000 meals to feed families in New Mexico who were experiencing hunger. Storehouse New Mexico is the state’s largest food pantry and provides over 1.5 million meals each year.

About 12,000 pounds of food is provided each operational day with over 200 people per day counting on the organization for food. Donations are crucial in order for the food pantry to operate.

For more information about the FACE the Hunger Challenge, visit the campaign website.