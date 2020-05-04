Fabian Gonzales seeks changes to conditions of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in Victoria Martens case is asking a judge to loosen his conditions of release. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death for allegedly putting Victoria in a dangerous situation and tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to cover up her murder.
His attorneys say Gonzales has been complying with all of his release requirements. He’s asking that his GPS monitor be taken off also that he be allowed to leave Bernalillo County and to live with his brother. He says Gonzales is a plumber’s assistant and is limited to the jobs he takes because of the restrictions.
He also says his family situation has changed so living with his brother would be helpful. His brother was ruled out because he’s listed as one of the hundreds of witnesses in the case.
