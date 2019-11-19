Fabian Gonzales released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday afternoon pending trial.

Gonzales is facing charges of reckless child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence, for allegedly trying to cover up the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Early this month, Judge Charles Brown ruled Gonzales will be released because his two misdemeanor convictions from years ago and DWI don’t qualify for pretrial detention, no matter how disturbing the accusations against him are in the murder case.

For the last three years, Gonzales has been behind bars in connection with the death of Victoria. Investigators say the girl was killed in an apartment complex in August 2016.

Gonzales’ cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, have taken plea deals in her death.

